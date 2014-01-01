Laura Sheeran and Exploding birds - Rag Benefit Gig!
Rag Presents:
A night of great music and fun featuring -
Laura Sheeran - http://www.myspace.com/laurasheeranmusic
Laura Sheerans music has been described as “like an episode of Twin Peaks in female form”.
Her music combines ambient sounds, electronica and a range of instruments (notably the bowed saw, but also ukelele, accordian, flute, melodica, guitar, keyboards, etc.) to create an atmospheric soundscape that provides support for her voice and lyrics. The latter are often tinged with a sense of imminent threat, yearning, mortality and mystery.
------------
Exploding Birds - http://www.myspace.com/expoldingbirds
Exploding Birds are an elusive Dublin group creating a caustic mix of hardcore/grind.
Loud. Fast. Slow. Noise.
-------------
+ Guest DJ's and vegan food
Zine distro with amazing feminist and diy zines from around the world
Saturday 3rd of July 8pm untill late
In Seomra Spraoi,10 Belvedere Court, (off mountjoy sqaure) Dublin 1
Suggested donation €5 - more if you can, less if you can't
BYOB
Posted by rag dublin