RAG news ...

The website humanrights.ie are hosting a seminar tomorrow on New Media and the protection of Human Rights. Emily of Rag will be contributing to a panel on the subject, considering the following questions:
1. Do the media have a positive or negative impact on the protection of human rights?
2. What role do you envisage for blogging and media/social media in:
a. Informing the public on issues of human rights?
b. Bringing together like-minded individuals and groups to campaign for rights protection?
Panel III will be held from 3.40pm - 4.40 pm at the NUI in Merrion Square.
There will be an opportunity for open discussion in the last 20 minutes of this session so please come and contribute or listen. It will also be filmed and streamed live online.
A final copy of the agenda for the seminar is here:
http://www.humanrights.ie/wp-
content/uploads/2010/08/HRiI- PILA-Human-Rights-Ideology- Activism-and-Social-Media1.pdf
Bank Bailout protest Tuesday 25th May
Members of RAG will be along to the Bank Bailout protest on Tuesday (25th May). Details in post below.
Dublin Anarchist Bookfair Saturday 29th May
Come and join us at Dublin's Anarchist Bookfair on Saturday, 29th May. RAG will have our zine/book/interesting things stall and a give a workshop. The bookfair starts at 10.30am in the Liberty Hall, Dublin. Our workshop, which will explore issues around mental health, takes place at 11.30am. The bookfair, organised by the Workers Solidarity Movement, hosts a day of workshops, discussions and of course lots of book stalls. Please drop in. More information can found be here.
RAG open meeting Monday 14th June
On Monday 14th June at 7.30pm, RAG will host a discussion on the many uses and dangers of 'new media', the possibilities for positive change and 'radical democracy' via the internet, the dilemma of 'internet neurosis' where feelings of vulnerability and fears of exploitation need to be negotiated in order to utilize the internet as activists, artists and self-publishers and the potential of the internet as a force for oppression and control.
The discussion will take place in Seomra Spraoi. All welcome.
Wikipedia describes new media in the following terms:
New media is a broad term that emerged in the later part of the 20th century to encompass the amalgamation of traditional media such as film, images, music, spoken and written word, with the interactive power of computer and communications technology, computer-enabled consumer devices and most importantly the internet. New media holds out a possibility of on-demand access to content any time, anywhere, on any digital device, as well as interactive user feedback, creative participation and community formation around the media content. What distinguishes New media from traditional media is not the digitizing of media content into bits, but the dynamic life of the "new media" content and its interactive relationship with the media consumer. Another important promise of New Media is the "democratization" of the creation, publishing, distribution and consumption of media content.
(http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_media)
This meeting will be facilitated by Emily.
Visiting speakers to be confimed.