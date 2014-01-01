Calling all women Illustrators!

We are in the throes of issue 5 and in need of your talented selves! Some of the topics covered in this years issue are:
Widows curses and old wives tales.
The Witch Hunts in Ireland
Immigration.
Reading Fiction.
Death and Bereavement.
Water and clothes/ the fashion industry.
Pregnancy/ Midwifery.
New media - the pros and cons.
Online sexism and the women taking it on in humorous and creative ways.
Interview with Lashings of Ginger Beer (queer feminist burlesque troupe www.lashings.org for some nice pictures!)
Gender Politics of the Black Panthers.
An Anarchafeminist Eyeballing the Recession.
Sex Work in New Zealand.
Protesting Creatively (Laughter/ Humour as Activism)
Women and Mental Health Services
Looking forward to hearing from you!
ragdublin@riseup.net
