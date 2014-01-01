New Media open meeting: 1st part recording
Hey folks,
For those of you who missed the open meeting on New Media on the 14th June, here is a two part recording available from Indymedia:
http://www.indymedia.ie/article/97029
The discussion was left quite open and we covered topics ranging from security, privacy, copyright to identity and manifestations of sexism online. Because the discussion focused mostly on issues of security and privacy, Rag are hoping to host another meeting in the future which will focus primarily on the body, identity and gender in relation to New Media and the internet.
Thanks again to the five fantastic speakers, those who came along and Seomra Spraoi for hosting us.
Emily of RAG
Posted by rag dublin