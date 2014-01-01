A discussion on New Media and Social Media
RAG open meeting Monday 14th June
On Monday 14th June at 7.30pm, RAG will host a discussion on the many uses and dangers of 'new media', the possibilities for positive change and 'radical democracy' via the internet, the dilemma of 'internet neurosis' where feelings of vulnerability and fears of exploitation need to be negotiated in order to utilize the internet as activists, artists and self-publishers and the potential of the internet as a force for oppression and control.
The discussion will take place in Seomra Spraoi. All welcome.
Wikipedia describes new media in the following terms:
New media is a broad term that emerged in the later part of the 20th century to encompass the amalgamation of traditional media such as film, images, music, spoken and written word, with the interactive power of computer and communications technology, computer-enabled consumer devices and most importantly the internet. New media holds out a possibility of on-demand access to content any time, anywhere, on any digital device, as well as interactive user feedback, creative participation and community formation around the media content. What distinguishes New media from traditional media is not the digitizing of media content into bits, but the dynamic life of the "new media" content and its interactive relationship with the media consumer. Another important promise of New Media is the "democratization" of the creation, publishing, distribution and consumption of media content.
(http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_media)
This meeting will be facilitated by Emily Aoibheann.
Speakers include:
Angela Nagle:
I have an English degree and an MA in Popular Literature from TCD. I've just started working as a researcher for a TV documentary production company called Cashmere Media. I have worked as a script reader and script editor for Film Companies (Element and Samson Films) and have been writing for Film Ireland (magazine and website) as a film reviewer and feature writer. I have also written, more recently, for James Redmond's website 'soundtracksforthem', primarily doing feminist book reviews. I'm interested in writing more about New Media, particularly from a feminist angle and what I am looking at now is the preparation for a media conference that is a few months down the line.
Fionn Kidney:
Fionn spent his early career with one of Ireland's top creative agencies, including a year as Director of Digital during which he lay the foundations for Strategem to win Best Digital Direct Campaign in 2008's An Post DMA awards. Since then he has divided his time between film, photography and consultancy work and concentrated on small-scale creative projects. Fionn has chaired seminars for both Darklight Festival and the EU Commission relating to online film. His interests in online relate principally to the projection and perception of identity.
Andrew Flood:
Andrew Flood is a Dublin anarchist who has been using the Internet for organising since before the web came into existane. Today he is totally addicted to Facebook and finding ways to make social networking a powerful tool for building struggles in thereal world.
Vanessa Monaghan:
I'm a mature student studying Multimedia. I went back to college after working in the music industry, which I still dabble in. I started blogging for a college assignment and forgot to stop. I was a finalist in the Student Media Awards for Blog of the Year this year. I love the internet, love twitter and love the freedom that its gives people, especially artists trying to get their art, whether it be music, writing, painting, out to a global audience. I love the informality of twitter and the ability to converse with people you may never meet with. One of the things I really dislike about Facebook it has seemed to turn some people's lives completely into the virtual world. They don't seem to function, or even have a real world. I get asked a lot what my blog is about. Why does it have to be about anything? My blog is a personal blog, probably an extension of diary writing. Its about my radio shows, college, video, photography, I don't want to spend all day writing about politics or whatever. I've made it enjoyable for myself so I keep doing it.
I try and link my blog, twitter and facebook, posting links if I blog on twitter and Facebook. I guess I'm finding that its a good way to show people what i'm doing now and what I'm capable of for when I leave college.
Caroline Campbell:
Caroline Campbell is a filmmaker and lawyer who specialises in digital cultures. She has been on the programming committee of the Darklight Festival since its inception www.darklight.ie. where she has programmed events on open source and open-culture, social media and network cultures. She holds an M.A. Art in the Contemporary World from N.C.A.D. Current research interest in network cultures include the post-workerist writings on immaterial labour.
