Hey RAG fans and peops,
In established RAG tradition, things are slow in the aftermath of producing and launching RAG issue 5. Although we are super excited about our new magazine and all it contains, I think the RAG Mammies needed a long rest.
But don't despair! We have been receiving anxious emails from those of you seeking to acquire your own copy of Rag 5 and we are doing our very best to be efficient on the distribution end of things.
So hold tight! We have high hopes that this issue will travel far and wide and quick, to lots of interesting and cool bookshops and distros so that you can have your fill of Dublin based anarcho-feminist voices, writings, art and general brilliant carry-on.
In the meantime, you can definitely order a copy from the RAG etsy account:
http://www.etsy.com/shop/RAGDublin
You can also pick it up from the following bookshops:
Dublin, Ireland:
Bookworms on Abbey Street
The Winding Stair at the Ha'penny Bridge
Connolly Books on East Essex Street
Books Upstairs on College Green
Greater Rep. Ireland:
Cork: Solidarity Books, 43 Douglas Street, (opposite Fionbarras pub)
UK:
Cowley Club, Brighton
http://www.cowleyclub.org.uk/
STIMULANTS independent bookshop, Norfolk
http://www.radicalbooks.co.uk/product/rag-no-5
If you work in a bookshop, run a distro or want to make contact to order a RAG or just say hello, write to us ragdublin@riseup.net