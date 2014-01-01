RAG present the Queer Anarchafeminist Cabaret!

Rag celebrates the launch of our 5th annual magazine with a Queer Anarchafeminist Cabaret. Food, feminists reading magazines, dancing, music fun fun fun fun.
20th NOVEMBER
Seomra Sproai
6pm for food
9pm for performances with popcorn and cake
Kids welcome
Fancy dress encouraged!
Dancing til late
8euro donation including a copy of the magazine
B.Y.O.B
Confirmed appearances from:
Mistress of ceremonies: JELL O'FISH! (Rag member)
Deirdre and Jonah (performance/ song singing)
Oscillate Wildely (queer boylesque)
Apollonia Tribal Bellydance
Coin Operated Girls (the wonderful D4 Von Teese and Lisa Connell, queer burlesquer)
The Lovecats' Azaria Starfire (Burlesque/ Comedy)
Leanne Harte (Gonna play us a few songs)
Blackbird (Rag's own burlesquer)
The Beast Woman (Emma) and the Crash Test Cabaret troupe (comedy and burlesque)
Julian Mandrews (The Gay (And rather dapper!) Drag King)
Jennifer Evans (Amazing, lady guitarist and singer!)
Maggie Hildrick (Another awesome guitar totting singer)
GONNA BE THE BEST RAG LAUNCH YET!
Food, drink, performances, laughing, dancing, music, magazines and anarchy!
Illustration taken from the latest Rag, number 5, Image by Emma Wilson, poster put together with Emily's new found inDesign skills...