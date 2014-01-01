Breaking Ground: The Story of the London Irish Women's Centre
If you're in the Dublin area tomorrow, 10 November at 1pm, check out this film at the IFI in Temple Bar:
Breaking Ground: The Story of the London Irish Women's Centre tells the story of the rise and fall of the London Irish Women's Centre from 1983 to 2012. Through vibrant archive material and interviews with 18 women, the film charts the centre’s social and political campaigning on behalf of Irish women, many of whom were in London in search of an alternative life away from the repressive, predominately Catholic culture of Ireland. The film will be followed by a Q&A with the London-based director Michelle Deignan.