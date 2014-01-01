Documentary filmmaker seeks Irish women with crisis pregnancies

Inbar Livne, student and documentary filmmaker from London, is putting together a documentary based on testimonies from women who have dealt with or are currently dealing with crisis pregnancies. The film will convey their stories from a non-judgmental perspective and will support women, no matter what their decision. She hopes the film will be a resource for other women who have an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, or a pregnancy that becomes a crisis for whatever reason.
She is looking for women who would be interested in sharing their story to help raise awareness and break the stigma around this issue.
If you want to hear more about the project or see stories of other women from Ireland and NI who have already shared their experience, please contact her on inbar@livne.net
Your identity will remain confidential if you wish.