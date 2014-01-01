Weekend of CHOICE

FRIDAY, 7.30pm - Screen for Choice, Filmbase, Dublin
Screen for Choice
A programme of selected short films and works on Choice
supporting March for Choice in Ireland, Dublin 2pm 29.09.12
including the Irish Premiere of 'X is for Anonymous'
followed by a discussion with filmmakers and participants
facilitated by Katie Gillum, Disposable Film Festival
7.30pm Friday 28th Sept
Decriminalisation of Abortion Global Action Day 2012
at Filmbase, Curved Street, Templebar, Dublin 2
All Welcome. Suggested Donation €5/€3
