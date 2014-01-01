Weekend of CHOICE

RAG members are involved in organising two pro-choice events this weekend, come along. They're both going to be class.

FRIDAY, 7.30pm - Screen for Choice, Filmbase, Dublin
You are cordially invited to
Screen for Choice

Screen for Choice
A programme of selected short films and works on Choice
supporting March for Choice in Ireland, Dublin 2pm 29.09.12
including the Irish Premiere of 'X is for Anonymous'
followed by a discussion with filmmakers and participants
facilitated by Katie Gillum, Disposable Film Festival

7.30pm Friday 28th Sept
Decriminalisation of Abortion Global Action Day 2012
at Filmbase, Curved Street, Templebar, Dublin 2


All Welcome. Suggested Donation €5/€3

 
SATURDAY, 2pm - March for Choice, meet at the Spire, Dublin
Posted by

The Rag, Issues 1 to 6

The Rag, Issues 1 to 6